Singer Papon hospitalised in Mumbai, says his son became 'night attendant' for him; shares emotional post

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 13, 2023 01:54 PM IST

Singer Angarag 'Papon' Mahanta was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital over some health concerns. He has shared an emotional note featuring his son Puhor.

Singer Angarag Mahanta, better known as Papon, was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer shared an emotional note. He also shared a picture with his son Puhor Mahanta. In the photo, Papon lay in the bed while Puhor sat next to him on a chair. Papon geo-tagged the location as Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. (Also Read | KK's kids recreate Yaaron and Leslee Lewis, Papon and Shaan join them. Watch video)

Angarag 'Papon' Mahanta was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

He captioned the post, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy, who is all of 13, opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well-wishers (smiley emoji)."

"I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!" concluded his note.

Reacting to the post, singer Shaan wrote, "Ironic but in the sweetest way .. you feel so good .. though not so well... I can totally connect with this .. GetWell Soon Bro (hug, red heart and folded hands emojis)." Musician Naveen Kumar said, "Take care my brother..god be with you." Singer Nilotpal Bora said, "Get well soon "

Suchitra Pillai commented, "Oye rockstar get well soon luv." Actor Adil Hussain wrote, "Haaare... Ki hol bhai (Oh. What happened, brother)..." A person said, "God bless @paponmusic. This is very touching. He is a solid kid. Hope you make a swift and complete recovery. God bless, all of you..be well and happy always." A fan wrote, "Take care Papon da. Get well soon."

Papon made his musical debut in Bollywood with the song Om Mantra from the film Strings in 2006. His song Jiyein Kyun from the film Dum Maro Dum was his first big hit. In 2014, he sang Lakeerein for the film Kya Dilli Kya Lahore. In 2015, he sang Moh Moh Ke Dhaage for the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Humnava in Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015).

In 2016, Papon sang Bulleya for the film Sultan. Two years later, Papon sang Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya from the film Sanju. He has sung in several languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. He also lent his voice to many songs in films including Madras Cafe, Barfi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and others.

Topics
angaraag ‘papon' mahanta singer
