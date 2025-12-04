‘One of the worst days to fly’: Singer Rahul Vaidya affected by IndiGo Airlines glitch, forced to spend lakhs on tickets

IndiGo cancelled at least 70 flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai on Wednesday, citing technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements, even as officials attributed the cancellations to crew shortage following the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) implementation from November 1. Operations were disturbed for other flights as well. Singer Rahul Vaidya was affected by the glitch and took to his Instagram Stories to share his ordeal. (Also read: Mahesh Babu's stepbrother, actor Naresh affected by IndiGo Airlines glitch; says it was ‘safer’ to fly in 90s) Rahul Vaidya shared his ordeal via Instagram Stories, adding how he had a show to attend in Kolkata.

Rahul says ‘one of the worst days to fly’

He shared a selfie of himself looking tired inside the airport premises, and wrote in the caption: “One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight and still don't know how to reach there!”

He shared another picture, where he was seen holding multiple Air India tickets in his hands. He wrote in the caption, “These boarding cards are worth ₹4.2 lakhs and it is just till Bombay! And now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel done by me.”

Rahul via Instagram Stories.

About the IndiGo flight delays

Thousands of passengers expressed frustration over the delays, cancellations and chaos at airports due to the technical glitch in check-in systems and other operational troubles, with many flights getting cancelled due to the disruption.

An IndiGo spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of the airline regarding the disruptions until 6:10 pm and said, "We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused."

Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet were also among those with delayed flights after airlines using the Amadeus software faced an outage in check-in systems globally for around an hour on Tuesday night.