Vicky paaji’s support helped: Gaddiyan Ucchiyan Rakhiyaan hitmaker Riar Saab

Singer Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar aka Riar Saab was only a social media influencer until a few months ago. But his song, Obsessed, made him a star overnight. The song, with lyrics that go ‘Gaddiyan Ucchiyan Rakhiyan’, has got the nation grooving, with not just countless reels on social media, but also its leading position on music charts.

Riar Saab

Social media hai Na!

The kind of popularity his song, co-sung by Abhijay Sharma, has earned makes the singer believe the power of social media. “It’s an amazing feeling. I am very grateful for the support and affection shown to the song by my fans. Social media has transformed the music business… You don’t need big budgets or a whole machinery behind you to blow up a song. Sometimes one viral moment can instantly bring so much recognition,” says Saab.

Thank you, Vicky paaji

The 23-year-old goes on to credit Vicky Kaushal for helping in amplifying its appeal and reach. Recently, the actor posted a reel on Instagram where he was seen grooving to the beats of Obsessed, which was followed by many users making similar reels.

Vicky Kaushal’s reel on Obsessed that went viral

“Kudos to Vicky paaji for his incredible performance on my song. It really helped amplify the track,” says Saab, adding, “It was my most popular song prior to the video [shared by Kaushal]. But, after Vicky paaji’s video, the song picked up and never ceased. His support has played a crucial role in making the track what it is today. People have even discovered and loved my other songs, thanks to his reel. I hope to work with him some day.”

Bollywood way forward

Saab adds that he knew the song would do well the moment it was ready. “I got the feeling that Abhijay and I had made a hit number, but we couldn’t have predicted this kind of success. It’s a very humbling and energizing experience,” says Saab, who now wishes to explore Bollywood. “I am thrilled by the prospect of working in Bollywood and creating memorable music for films. I grew up consuming a lot of Hindi and regional cinema and I’d love to contribute to the film industry,” he ends.