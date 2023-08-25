Single Soon: Selena Gomez releases new song about celebrating singlehood. Watch video

After teasing her fans for weeks, Selena Gomez has finally launched her new song, Single Soon. An electric dance number, it celebrated the carefree, beautiful feeling of being single… even if it's something you plan for in the near future. (Also read: I Can See You: Taylor Swift launches new music video starring ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner)

Selena Gomez is celebrating going 'single soon'.

The video shows Selena leaving a message for her boyfriend that she is breaking up with him and stepping out of home to party with her girls. She picks out a dress, some glittery shoes for the night and she can ‘do whatever’ she wants. Watch it here:

On Thursday, Gomez took to Instagram and confirmed her new album is in the works and announced the release date of the song.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now," she posted on social media.

Selena Gomez also dropped a series of BTS pictures from the making of Single Soon. She is said to be working on her new album, her fourth and the follow-up to 2020’s Rare. She hasn’t released an album since Rare in 2020, though she did drop her all-Spanish EP Revalación the following year.

As per Billboard, she’s also guested on a handful of sporadic singles since her last full album, including Rema’s 2022 smash Calm Down, and released a standalone track My Mind & Me in support of her documentary of the same name last year.

The new music news comes on the heels of Gomez’s Rare Beauty Impact Fund announcement, which she shared last week.

Selena is also currently seen on the third season of Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The new season also stars Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

