Sitarist Shujaat Husain Khan rues lack of government support for musicians amid pandemic
music

Sitarist Shujaat Husain Khan rues lack of government support for musicians amid pandemic

Calling the period a tough one, Shujaat Husain Khan shares like everyone else, whether people admit it or it has been a dark period.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Sitarist Shujaat Husain Khan recently collaborated with renowned Iranian-American vocalist Katayoun Goudarzi for an album This Pale

For Grammy-nominated composer and sitarist Shujaat Husain Khan, the pandemic has been a rude reminder about how the plight of live performers were totally snubbed by the government.

“Nobody wants to pay any heed to the entertainment and music industry. No one wants to go and attend a concert. That has been very difficult. It has not just been tough for me but for everyone in the industry. Our government has done nothing for us, which is extremely shameful because every sector got help. But for artistes absolutely zero was done. It seems our government does not care about the culture and heritage,” laments the Indian classical legend.

Calling the period a tough one, Khan admits feeling :depressed, worried and angry” sometimes. He also tells us how music gave him strength amid the stressful period.

“Music has been a big saviour, along with [my] family and friend and hope. It has been a source of strength for me,” says the musician, who is optimistic that things will soon restart in the music scene.

Khan also expresses his happiness over the baton of Hindustan classical music being in the able hands of young musicians.

“The past has been beautiful, the present is beautiful and the future will be beautiful. It is all good. Yes film music dominates around 80- to 90 % of the market but there is that 10% who will pay attention to fine arts. Fine arts has always be for fine people, who want to go deeper than the surface e, and want more than 3 minute song. There is nothing wrong with such songs but some people are ready to explore more with music,” he ends.

