Snoop Dogg is quitting smoking, here's everything he has said about smoking weed in the past

American rapper, Snoop Dogg has made smoking weed a part of his identity in the past years. Well, now the 52-year-old seems to be finally letting go of the habit as he announced on Instagram, with the caption, “I'm giving up smoke.”

While revealing that is all began in his youth he added it “makes me feel the way I need to feel.”

The post had a photograph of him with folded hands with a statement on its side: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Here's everything he has said about smoking weed in the past:

His first time…

"The first time I got high off marijuana was in the seventies, with one of my uncles," said Snoop to Esquire in 2008. "They had these little roaches on the table — these part-way-smoked marijuana cigarettes — and there was some Schlitz Malt Liquor Bull. I went in there and sipped the Schlitz, and my uncle asked me did I wanna hit that roach. And I was like, 'Yeah.' He put it on the roach clip for me and lit it up, and I hit that motherfucker. I was about eight or nine years old."

His support for legalization and plans to bring POTUS on his side…

In 2008, the rapper proposed an idea to win over the POTUS (President of the United States) over the issue of marijuana legalization. He stated he would do this by smoking up the POTUS.

In an interview with Politico, "Before I even said 'Hi' to President Obama, I would change the aroma of the room.…And then we could start conversing after we had that aroma (weed) change."

"They legalized alcohol, they legalized tobacco. What is it gonna hurt to legalize this medicinal, medical marijuana that’s used for purposes of cataracts?" he added.

His daily intake…

While exaggeration might be the case, in 2013, Snoop Dogg revealed in a Twitter (now X) conversation about his blunt diet which was, “81 in a day.”

His first-ever blunt with Tupac…

It seems that the rapper's experience with smoking was limited to joints until rapper Tupac widened his horizons with a blunt. In a 2018 interview with Howard Stern, he revealed, “I smoked my first blunt with Tupac. I’d never smoked a blunt before. I was smoking joints.”

He hired a professional blunt roller…

In a 2019 interview with Howard, Snoop revealed he had a blunt roller on his payroll. When the interviewer asked him if the position was an actual formal job, he replied, "J-O-B, his occupation. On his résumé, it says, 'What do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R: Professional Blunt Roller.'"

He said weed saved hip-hop…

In a 2020 interview with High Times, the rapper titled weed “the most important element in hip-hop,” adding that “everyone should be thankful for” the fact that it replaced cocaine as the intoxicant choice of the genre.

"Before hip-hop emerged, cocaine was the biggest factor in the music industry. And when you see what everyone then is doing now — they’re all broke and strung out — you can see what that did to the industry."

"If dudes in the game today were doin’ cocaine instead of weed, the game would be torn up. Weed, for one, makes you aware of your surroundings. It makes you watch your back. But, most importantly, when dudes smoke each other up it spreads peace. If n----s was on cocaine, they’d actually be doin’ the shit that they be rappin' about." Cocaine is terrible, man. I used to sell that shit. I know. It’s terrible," he added.

