Sona Mohapatra defends Dhurandhar 2 makers submitting Shashwat Sachdev's music for Grammy Awards consideration: ‘They have no choice’

Singer Sona Mohapatra defended the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge after they submitted Shashwat Sachdev's music for Grammy Awards consideration in 9 categories. Amid criticism on social media over Indian musicians looking to the West for validation, the singer stated that the musician has no choice. Sona explained why she believed that in a video she posted on social media.

Sona Mohapatra defends musicians who submitted for Grammy consideration

Sona Mohapatra says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 makers have no choice than to submit to Grammys consideration.

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Sona began her video by stating that her social media feed is filled with musicians submitting their work for Grammy consideration. She also claimed to be delighted for everyone from the Agam band to Hargun Kaur and Rashmeet Kaur. She then mentioned Shashwat’s music from Dhurandhar 2 being submitted, adding, “All the very best to each and every one of you. May the world discover your music, celebrate it, and reward you.”

“Why are we, as a country, with one of the richest musical traditions in the world, having to seek recognition from elsewhere? There’s a good reason why these musicians have no choice,” she explained, adding, “Because back home, music is mostly treated like background score to somebody else’s importance. Even at a music launch, with the exception of I hear Dhurandhar, the music creators are often the least important people in a room. Be it a music or film launch, the music might be the most recognised part of that film, and the music makers might be the ones with the greatest weight, but they will be on the sidelines.”

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Hopes Indian musicians are celebrated back home

{{^usCountry}} Sona also called out producers, award shows, and the broader ecosystem for not celebrating singers, lyricists, or composers enough. She mentioned how most of them even skip the film’s promotions, adding, “I have lived this comedy of errors first-hand, despite not having too many releases and understandably so in this film world.” Sona also questioned why comedians or influencers are given more importance than the core crew during film promotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sona also called out producers, award shows, and the broader ecosystem for not celebrating singers, lyricists, or composers enough. She mentioned how most of them even skip the film’s promotions, adding, “I have lived this comedy of errors first-hand, despite not having too many releases and understandably so in this film world.” Sona also questioned why comedians or influencers are given more importance than the core crew during film promotions. {{/usCountry}}

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She ended her video with, “So, go to the Grammys, my fellow musicians. Shine, win, make us proud. But I dream of an India where a musician doesn’t have to look West to feel celebrated back home. Where classical, folk, independent, experimental, regional, indie, film music, all of it has a credible, respected platform of its own.”

Dhurandhar 2 submission to Grammy Awards

Dhurandhar 2 plans to compete in 9 categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Shashwat's name has been submitted for nomination in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category. This is the category in which most film soundtracks compete. Additionally, the song Kanhaiyya has been submitted in the Best Global Music Performance category, and Aari Aari in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

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Six other songs from the soundtrack have been submitted in mainstream categories, including Phir Se in Best Song Written for Visual Media, Jaan Se Guzarte Hai in Best Global Music Performance, Jaiye Sajana in Pop Duo / Group Performance, Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance / Electronic Recording, Hum Pyaar Karne Wale in Best Remixed Recording, and Destiny - Mann Atkeya in Best Rap Performance.