Dhurandhar 2 makers plan massive Grammys campaign, submit soundtrack of Ranveer Singh film in 9 categories
The soundtrack of Dhurandhar The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, was a huge hit in India and overseas, with many songs topping global charts.
After winning over the box office and staking a claim for the awards season in India, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is now planning to take over the Grammy Awards. The makers of the blockbuster have submitted the film’s soundtrack in nine categories at next year's Grammys, across rap, pop, and electronic music.
Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack submitted for Grammys
On Thursday evening, B62 Studios, one of the production houses backing the film, shared a creative announcing the film’s Grammys campaign. “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love,” the caption read. Accompanying it was a visual detailing of all categories the soundtrack tends to compete in. The tweet also linked to a website spearheading the film’s Grammy Awards campaign. Dhurandhar The Revenge was produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, while its music was produced by T-Series.
Dhurandhar 2’s Grammys campaign
According to the campaign’s website, Dhurandhar The Revenge plans to compete in 9 categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Composer Shashwat Sachdev's name has been submitted for nomination in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category. This is the category in which most film soundtracks compete. Additionally, the song Kanhaiyya has been submitted in the Best Global Music Performance category, and Aari Aari in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance.
But Dhurandhar 2’s ambitions go beyond competing in ‘regional’ categories. Six other songs from the soundtrack have been submitted in mainstream categories, including Phir Se in Best Song Written for Visual Media, Jaan Se Guzarte Hai in Best Global Music Performance, Jaiye Sajana in Pop Duo / Group Performance, Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance / Electronic Recording, Hum Pyaar Karne Wale in Best Remixed Recording, and Destiny - Mann Atkeya in Best Rap Performance.
About Dhurandhar The Revenge
Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The spy thriller also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor. The film’s score was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and received widespread acclaim.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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