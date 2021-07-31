Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Sona Mohapatra proud of Times Square poster despite reminder it's an ad, says Spotify featured her, 'not Tulsi Kumar'
music

Sona Mohapatra proud of Times Square poster despite reminder it's an ad, says Spotify featured her, 'not Tulsi Kumar'

Sona Mohapatra has reacted to a tweet about celebrities feeling proud of their faces appearing on New York Times Square billboards.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra has tweeted about her New York Times Square billboard.

Sona Mohapatra has defended celebrating her New York Times Square billboard appearance. The singer reacted to a tweet on Saturday, which mentioned how Times Square billboards are just paid ads.

A journalist wrote in his tweet, "'Billboard at Times Square' is the new 'My film at Cannes'—softly forgetting to mention, 'Not selected; just a stall at market section (for prospective buyers).' Technically, anybody can—if you pay for it no? It’s a hoarding! (Happy to be corrected, if I’m missing something here)."

Replying to him, Sona wrote, "We have no celebration of artists, no real music industry, mostly only a subset of the film industry. That a music streaming global name is putting a spotlight on some of us, brave SELECTIONS not PAID for btw. (@VivianDivine, me, not Tulsi Kumar.)Yay!?! Don’t be a *Indian flag emoji* crab Mayank."

Spotify had featured Sona on their billboard a week ago. Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Sona had called the feature 'a pop-culture milestone for any artiste'. "I’ve been to Times Square and would normally hang out there. I am grateful. They recognise the fact that I am using my voice to go beyond just music, and stand for a better world, however clichéd it sounds," she had said.

Also read: Richa Chadha backs Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, slams those ‘blaming women for mistakes of men'

Tulsi Kumar is the daughter of late music mogul Gulshan Kumar and has sung songs such as Tum Jo Aaye from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and Hum Mar Jaayege from Aashiqui 2.

While Sona attended Tulsi Kumar's wedding reception in 2015, last year she mentioned in a tweet that she was replaced by Tulsi on a song. "There is nothing wrong in challenging anyone’s views Amaal (Malik). My voice getting replaced by Tulsi Kumar in Soch Na Sake- Airlift after we had such a successful hit collaboration in Naina, do you think you had any control over that? Think it’s a fair & merit based industry?"

