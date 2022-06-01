Sona Mohapatra says she'd feel ‘blessed’ to die after a live concert like KK: 'Doing what I was born to do'

Singer KK’s sudden death has left the entire Indian music industry shocked including Sona Mohapatra. Sona who shares a track---Dil Aaj Kal, from the 2014 film, Purani Jeans, shared with Hindustan Times that she is still trying to process the news of KK’s death. (Also read: Emraan Hashmi remembers 'legend' KK, fans miss their songs together)

KK passed away on May 31 after performing live in Kolkata. During a brief interaction, Sona said, “I am completely in shock after listening to this crazy piece of news and this crossed my mind strangely enough within the first 30 seconds, I was to go, I’d be blessed to after a live concert. Wrap up my time doing what I was born to and move to more musical realms.”

Recalling anecdotes with KK, Sona added, “KK was fantastic on stage, great band, impeccable reputation in the circuit, and gold in matters unglamorous. He would never undercut to compete, stuck to his price and word. He worked, didn’t party, or be part of any clique, and had no posturing or self-importance. He was a shy family man. I have met him often in the airports as we toured with our bands, crisscrossing paths. As a much senior musician, he was always gracious and kind to me. No airs, ever. I share a song--Dil Aaj Kal with him."

The Ambarsariya singer also said that she will always carry the memories of performing with KK as a privileged for a lifetime. “Kolkata was blessed to hear him live on his last day on earth. I’m sure he’s singing in heaven though. Heartbreaking loss for the musician community and his lovers of music,” she ended the conversation.

KK's death will be probed by the Kolkata Police. A case of unnatural death has been registered after taking consent from the singer's family.

