Sonu Nigam fans blast his songs in car next to his ahead of concert, singer surprises them. Watch wholesome video

Singer Sonu Nigam has fans all around the world, and his latest video is proof of that. In a new video, the singer showed fans blasting his songs on the way to his concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Sonu Nigam makes fans' day

Sonu Nigam has shared a sweet video of his interaction with fans.

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The video begins with Sonu in his car, his mic and earpiece all strapped in. He smiles brightly as he realises that the car a couple of meters ahead of them is blasting his song--Yeh Ishq Ishq from Dhurandhar--in their car.

“Mera gaana sunre hain, usko pata nahi ki peeche main khada hua hoon kyuki humare show pe aa raha hai na ye (They are listening to my song. They don't realise I am right behind them. They are going for my show),” he said, before breaking into an impromptu performance of the song himself.

Sonu then asks his driver to drive closer to the fans' car and rolls down his window. As the fans spot him, they exchange waves and smiles. “So sweet,” Sonu says as the video ends with a view of the concert stadium.

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{{^usCountry}} “When you see your concert has already begun for your audiences in their car,” Sonu captioned his post. Fans of the singer loved the video. Tanmay Bhat wrote, “So fun.” A fan wrote, “Sir Aapko sun ne ke liye bhi warm-up karna padta hai (One needs to warm up to listen to you)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When you see your concert has already begun for your audiences in their car,” Sonu captioned his post. Fans of the singer loved the video. Tanmay Bhat wrote, “So fun.” A fan wrote, “Sir Aapko sun ne ke liye bhi warm-up karna padta hai (One needs to warm up to listen to you)." {{/usCountry}}

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A person commented, “Aww … another iconic and a living legend.” A comment read, “That smile is worth million.”

Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and is resampled from a song from Barsaat Ki Raat (1960). The song also features rapper Reble.

Sonu's post about Asha Bhosle

Sonu recently posted about Asha Bhosle's death. After learning about her demise, singer Sonu expressed his grief via an emotional post on Instagram.

"Curtain down on one of the Greatest ever crooners of all time. The last standing warrior of the Pioneering Era of Indian Film music, has called it Quits today and bid her Final Goodbye to us all. She lived a full life, destined for Extreme Vicissitudes and Challenges leading to Exceptional Greatness. She touched the lives of Billions over multiple decades through her music and effervescence," he wrote.

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"An artiste who inspired us all through her zeal for Riyaz till the end of her life.Asha Ji, I will always remember the journey I have had with you from 1994 when I first met and sang with you through our last concert with each other in Dec 2024, till our last 2 duets together last year, with absolute Joy and Pride. All I can say is Chale to gaye ho parDil abhi bhara nahin See you on the Other Side Omshanti," Sonu posted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

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