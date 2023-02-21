Sonu Nigam selfie scuffle: Sister of accused apologises to singer, asks people not to 'believe baseless rumours'

After singer Sonu Nigam's friends were injured in a scuffle when a person identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar approached him for a selfie on stage on Monday, Suprada Phaterpekar, the sister of the accused, issued an apology. Taking to Twitter, Suprada, who is a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, shared a series of tweets talking about the incident. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam says ‘all okay’ as he leaves Mumbai post scuffle at event over selfies. Watch)

She wrote, "As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance my brother was trying to take a selfie with him."

She added, "Due to the rush and furore (sic), there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after examination. Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir & his team for the unpleasant incident. Please donot believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter."

Sonu and his two colleagues were pushed allegedly by the son of an MLA during a scuffle over clicking a selfie with the singer at a musical event in Mumbai. After the incident on Monday night, Sonu filed a complaint based on which the Chembur police registered an FIR against Swapnil, the son of MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), a police official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

A short video clip of the incident emerged on social media platforms in which Sonu and his colleagues were leaving the stage when Swapnil came from behind and caught hold of the singer for a selfie with him. After filing the police complaint in the early hours of Tuesday, Sonu spoke to reporters gathered outside the police station. He said after performing at the event, he was getting down from the stage when a man came from the back side and caught hold of him.

"(Sonu's colleague) Hari Prakash came to save me, but he was also pushed due to which he fell, that you can see in the video also. I also fell on the steps after I was pushed. Rabbani (Nigam's colleague and son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan) came to help me and he too was pushed. God forbid, if something would have been there, he could have died. I filed a complaint because people must think about it when they force someone to take a selfie," the singer told reporters. Rabbani, who received injuries, was taken to a private hospital in Chembur.

with inputs from news agency PTI

