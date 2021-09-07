Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' kiss leaves fans confused: 'Whose hands are on Sophie’s man'
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' kiss leaves fans confused: 'Whose hands are on Sophie’s man'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a kiss at the Jonas Brothers' recent show. As Sophie had red hair, it left fans confused.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour.

Singer Joe Jonas has shared pictures of him and his wife, actor Sophie Turner, at the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour. Taking to social media, Joe shared photos that showed the couple kissing.

In the first picture, Joe Jonas held a mic in his hands as Sophie Turner stood smiling in front of him with her hands on his shoulder. While Joe wore a brick red outfit, Sophie opted for a black dress. She wore a cap and left her hair loose.

Joe and Sophie kissed in their second photo. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Joe tagged Sophie. As he posted the photos on Twitter, he added a red heart emoji instead of a caption.

Sophie's red hair took fans by surprise. Taking to the comments section, a fan said, “Yo I didn’t know she went ginger so I was about to be like ‘whose hands are on Sophie’s man rn?!’” 

"Me too for a second I was like no ! Then I saw those long legs," wrote another fan. "I didn’t realise she was a redhead now and nearly had a heart attack," commented a fan.

A few of Sophie's fans also compared her look to her red-haired characters in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Game of Thrones. "She's a redhead again?? Sansa is coming back," wrote a user. "We love Sophie with Sansa Red hair," commented another. "Did you just kiss the dark phoenix?" a fan said.

Last month, Joe along with his brothers, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, kicked off the tour in Las Vegas. As per People magazine, The Remember This Tour is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Last year, Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child, daughter Willa. In May, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Sharing pictures, Sophie had written, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat.”

