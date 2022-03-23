SPIC MACAY brings live classical music back to Delhi with two-day Music In The Park concert

As the world gradually moves back to normalcy in the post-pandemic era, live music is returning to entertain the audience. One such event is the upcoming Music In The Park, a two-day classical music extravaganza being organised later in March in Delhi by SPIC MACAY. (Also read: “I haven’t fallen in love with Indian classical music as yet”)

With restrictions on public gathering being lifted in the capital, the popular event is coming back to give listeners a taste of quality music in nature's lap. Organised by the SRF Foundation and SPIC MACAY, Music In The Park will be held at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri on the 26 and 27 March, from 4pm onwards.

The event features an impressive line-up of internationally renowned artistes on . On day one, the event will begin with a shehnai recital by Sanjeev and Ashwani Shankar, who will be accompanied by Mithilesh K. Jha on the tabla. There will be performances by Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan, and Hindustani vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar. Vikku Vinayakram, accompanied by Selvaganesh Vinayakram, will play the kanjira, while Begum Parveen Sultana will give a Hindustani vocal performance.

Music In The Park is a two-day event organised by SPIC MACAY.

On the second day of the event, Bahauddin Dagar will give a Rudra veena performance accompanied by Sanjay Agle on the pakhawaj. This will be followed by a sarod performance by Tejendra Majumdar, accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on the tabla. Other performers will include Hindustani vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, and Sitar maestro Shahid Parvez. The evening will come to a close with a performance by noted vocalist Sajan Mishra.

SPIC MACAY, or The Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth, is a voluntary youth movement that promotes the tangible and intangible aspects of Indian and world heritage. The core purpose of SPIC MACAY is to have every child experience the inspiration and mysticism embodied in Indian and world heritage.

