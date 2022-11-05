Star Boy LOC and Millind Gaba’s sister Pallavi Gaba get rokafied: Next year you’ll see us married (Exclusive)

On Friday night, Delhi-based rapper-composer Lokesh Kumar aka Star Boy LOC had an intimate Roka ceremony with long-time girlfriend, content creator Pallavi Gaba. The ceremony took place at a five-star property in Delhi. The couple has managed to keep their relationship under wraps successfully for quite some time now.

“Humne bomb phoda hai! While it was hidden from our followers and others, both families knew about it. We had to keep things hidden on social media, so even if we used to go on dates, we never used to post who we are with,” says Pallavi who also happens to be the sister of singer Millind Gaba. LOC, chimes in, “We made private accounts, where we used to post about each other.”

The Delhi se Hoon hitmaker further shares, “I never thought I’ll get married. I never believed in relationships or God, but since Pallavi came in my life I started believing in them. I feel blessed.”

Of course, the couple soon wishes to take the plunge, and have an elaborate Punjabi wedding, albeit next year only. “We have planned a few things, but cannot discuss them until they are concrete. There are no plans for marriage this year. We intend to marry by next year since it’s a family tradition as my brother (Millind) got married I cannot get married within a year. By next year you’ll see us married,” Pallavi elaborates. LOC states that just like the Roka ceremony, even the marriage ceremony will be”secretive”. “I’m looking forward to it. I feel I’ve done good karma that I’m getting such a cute wife,” he ends.

