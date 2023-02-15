Suga announces his first solo global tour, check details; BTS ARMY says: 'I am crying, shaking. This is a lot to digest'

In a sweet surprise for fans, BTS member Suga has announced his first-ever solo tour. Taking to Instagram, Suga shared a poster giving details of his upcoming solo tour, Agust D. He didn't caption the post but added a fire emoji. BTS fellow member J-Hope posted clapping hands emojis in the comment section. (Also Read | BTS' Jin wishes fans on Valentine's Day, Jungkook to appear on Suga's show)

Suga will kick off his tour in the US where he will perform in Belmont Park (UBS Arena) on April 26-27 followed by Newark (Prudential Center) on April 29 and Rosemont (Allstate Arena) on May 3, May 5, and May 6. Fans will see Suga next in Los Angeles (Kia Forum) on May 10-11, and May 14 while he will wrap up his US tour in Oakland (Oakland Arena) on May 16-17.

Suga will return to Asia to perform in Indonesia's Jakarta from May 26-28, in Thailand's Bangkok on June 10-11, and in Singapore on June 17-18. He will also hold concerts at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24-25. Suga will end his solo tour in Japan, the details of which are yet to be shared.

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote on Twitter, "His album is coming soon! He is gonna perform in new songs, new choreography, outfits, and looks. Someone hold, I'm shaking." Another person said, "So proud of him. Tears of joy right now and shaking in fear coz the fight for those tickets will be insane." "I am crying and shaking I'm so proud of him. This is a lot to digest," read a comment.

Ahead of the announcement of the solo tour, Suga hosted a live session for his fans on Weverse. As the tour details was announced, Suga said, "The notice went out right? It must be out. (Laughing) It came out. It was supposed to come out at 12 am. Let's see each other on that day." When fans asked about his tattoos, Suga responded, "You guys are so curious about my tattoos, won't you guys find out eventually?"

Talking about attending the fashion show in Paris last month, Suga said, "Paris was great. My schedule was quite tight so we did the fitting and saw the show and I couldn't adjust to the time zone. It's okay when you go to Europe time zone but it's difficult when you come back."

He also added, "I went to a fashion week for the first time in my life, I didn't know it'd end so quickly in like 20-30 minutes. I had Sam Smith and Charli XCX sitting next to me. I didn't know what to do honestly, I was just watching the fashion show, it was quite fascinating."

