Suga to release first solo album D-DAY, BTS fans will be treated with ‘intimate portrayal of his life as an artist’

BTS member Suga is all set to release his first official solo album titled D-DAY, the group's agency BigHit Music has announced. In a post shared on the global fan forum Weverse on Sunday night, BigHit Music said D-DAY marks the final chapter of a trilogy by the rapper's other moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin and Suga talk about group's reunion in 2025; singer reveals Jin gained weight after joining army)

BTS' Suga will release his first-ever solo album D-Day this month.

The official statement read, "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member SUGA is releasing his first official solo album, D-DAY. D-DAY marks the concluding chapter of a trilogy by SUGA’s another moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. The album delves into the personal journey of SUGA as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist."

It also added, "We ask for fans’ love and support for the last chapter of his trilogy. Starting with the pre-release track set to drop on April 7, SUGA will be engaging with fans through a variety of content, including a documentary and a world tour. As SUGA embarks on his first official solo activities, we kindly request for your support. Pre-order Begins: Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 11 AM (KST) Release Date: Friday, April 21, 2023 @ 1 PM (KST). Thank you."

The upcoming album delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist. The 30-year-old musician's real name is Min Yoon-gi. Suga will also engage with fans through a variety of content, including the Disney+ /Weverse documentary Suga: Road to D-Day and a solo world tour, a first for any BTS member.

Suga's tour will begin in the US with two gigs at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27. Suga will then play in New Jersey, Illinois, and California before wrapping up his US tour in Oakland on May 16 and 17. The tour will then travel to Asia, stopping in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Suga, like the other members, has previously produced solo mixtapes, including two under the alias Agust D. He has also dabbled in production for other musicians like PSY and Jungkook.

