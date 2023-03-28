BTS' Jimin and Suga talk about group's reunion in 2025; singer reveals Jin gained weight after joining army

BTS member Jimin was the latest member to join Suga in the new episode of his drinking show, Suchwita. Jimin promoted his first solo album Face. Talking about all things related to his solo debut and BTS, Suga also asked about Jimin's ‘skin show’ in the track. They discussed Jin, whom Jimin visited recently in the military. (Also read: Jimin, Suga and J-Hope can't stop laughing as they dance to Like Crazy) BTS members Suga and Jimin in an episode of Suchwita.

Suga welcomed Park Jimin on the show and called him a ‘regular viewer’ as he had praised it during one of his Weverse live sessions. Jimin appeared with a cake to celebrate Suga's belated birthday and was fascinated by the show sets. He also brought Soju, a Korean drink for them. They said Jimin's first alcoholic drink was Soju which was bought by Suga as they relived memories of their ‘dumpling incident’ with V aka Kim Taehyung.

They went on to discuss Jimin's solo album which he said had ‘put a huge weight’ on his shoulders and Suga cheered him up. Jimin shared his thoughts about his album and showed him the cover. Suga questioned him, “Why are you showing so much skin these days?” “I take off my shirt once in the music video,” the Like Crazy singer defended and burst out laughing after calling himself ‘skinny'.

Jimin also touched upon the past when he drifted apart from his friends. Speaking about BTS' rap line, he also admitted that all members need time to grow as individual artists during their solo careers. After a brief listening party of Jimin's Like Crazy, Jimin and Suga talk about the group's reunion in 2025, when they wrap up individual military duties.

Jimin told Suga, “We'd all be back together when we're done. Honestly, I have no idea what we'll talk about or where we'll even begin. I'm curious about that and that's why I want to go to that time.” “I'm all excited about 2025 because by then we would all have released singles or albums. So we could create an album, and talk about ourselves more. Altogether, it'll be fun,” added Suga.

Suga also asked Jimin about his latest visit to Jin, which he missed due to a prior engagement. Jimin revealed, “He's 66 kg.” “Is that the most he's weighed in his life,” asked the host. "Yeah he never went over 63 kg before," Jimin agreed. He also said, “We even ate together. I had jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles).” He further talked about Jin's craving for mulhwe (spicy fish soup).

Towards the end of the show, Jimin was asked what BTS means to him. He, seemingly at a loss for words, said, “family". Suga helped him by saying, “family of different blood”. BTS is currently on a hiatus and focusing on solo projects. J-Hope will be the next one to enlist in mandatory military service.

