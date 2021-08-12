Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar: Decline in Bollywood music helped us work on our own music in pandemic

The entertainment sector took a big blow during the pandemic and music industry, too, was adversely hit. However, looking at the silver lining in these trying times, singing twins, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar say that their own music got a huge push during this phase.

“Prakriti and I have mostly done playback singing and lent our voices to several female actors ever since we made our debut in 2015. We made a career out of it, but when the pandemic hit, we saw a big decline in movie songs,” Sukriti, 26, continues, “But it was a good thing for us in a way. That made us, and many others work on our own music, which is non-film music.”

While both the sisters have worked extensively in film music, Prakriti, who has crooned hits such as Subah Subah from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan (2017), adds, “There has been such a big rise in non-film and independent music. The pandemic didn’t affect us or stop us from creating our own music. Decline in Bollywood music helped us. Not only that, it helped the music industry grow. The line between film and indie music is disappearing.”

That being said, the past two years have not been exactly free of challenges for the duo as they share it was tough to find motivation and inspiration.

“The entire period has come with its own baggage and problems. We were the first industry to stop work and the last ones to really begin. While I saw all my friends from other fields continue working from home, for us it was challenging to get used to the concept of work from home,” states Sukriti, who made her debut as a playback singer with the title track of Boss in 2013, followed by Pehli Baar from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor & Sons (2016).

While they tried to do digital shows, Prakriti admits it wasn’t the same without a live band and audience.

“Those are the two important factors when you’re playing a gig. And also when you’re trying to make a song online, it’s not as productive as it is in a studio,” she adds.

However, the two are now ready with fresh music, which they worked on in the pandemic, and all of it will release soon.

“The last two years, the lockdown and the entire pandemic have been very insightful for us. We didn’t get to do live shows, which normally keep us busy, but that gave us a chance to work on our music and we have so many songs ready,” they conclude.