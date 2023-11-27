Taeyeon from Girls' Generation reclaims her identity in the music video for To. X | Watch

Taeyeon from Girls' Generation recently released the music video for the title song of her fifth mini album, To. X.

To. X by Taeyeon

To. X is an R&B song, which has been trending since its release. The singer has been a part of the entire production of the song from its lyrics to theme. Within the music video, Taeyen appears as a heartbroken girl who is finally on her way to reclaim her identity and move on from her toxic ex.

Here's the music video for To. X:

The much-awaited mini album includes six tracks namely To. X, Melt Away, Burn It Down, Nightmare, All For Nothing and Fabulous. Taeyeon showcases her versatility in music genres with this album. Some of the songs are pop ballads, such Burn It Down, Nightmare, and All For Nothing, while others are rhythmic songs with guitar riffs, including To. X and Melt Away. Fabulous, the last song, is an R&B tune with a jazzy feel and trumpet rhythm.

To. X Social Media Reaction

The singer's concept and vocals have been garnering praise from fans all around the world. Many took to X to appreciate her concept of a girl reclaiming her identity and not settling for the bare minimum efforts by their partner in a relationship. The song symbolises freedom and happiness for the protagonist and fans are all here for the message.

Here are some of the most appreciative comments over the track:

“X obligating taeyeon to watch all the “good” moments to make her stay but taeyeon ended up burning down the house and the word narcissist, THIS IS CINEMA” hyped a fan.

“Everyone was calling taeyeon a flop a few days ago now her song with bare minimum promotion straight up jumped to no.1 on charts 😭oh taelegend” pointed out another.

“what I love the most about to x, beside the captivating sound, is how taeyeon chose and represented such a delicate topic. narcissistic partners are destructive, they literally suck the soul out of you. seeing that she found the strength to say stop is 😭” wrote a fan.