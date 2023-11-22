‘Taste of Islamophobia’, Hollywood agency UTA cuts ties with Susan Sarandon after anti-Jewish remarks

Susan Sarandon, the Academy Award–winning actress, was fired by a Hollywood agency for making anti-Semitic comments. This comes in response to her controversial statement against American-Jewish. Susan's pro-Palestinian and anti-Jewish outburst has now turned in anger and criticism. United Talent Agency, found her strong opinion and way of expressing her view on the Israel-Hamas war extremely disturbing and thus decided to cut ties with her.

Susan Sarandon sacked by Hollywood agency UTA

Susan Sarandon pick up a sign for the strike. Outside the Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California, throngs of protesters chanted: “Fists up, curtains down, LA is a union town.” Food trucks flanking organizers' tents served churros, boba tea and cold lemonade to protesters baking in the midday heat that reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 Celsius).

The 77-year-old actress has come under fire for a recent heated speech. Her statements, which she made following the October 7 Hamas attack, have come under heavy criticism. “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America” said Susan, in her latest outburst against Jewish community.

Page Six was informed on Tuesday by a UTA representative that the company had terminated Susan Sarandon's representation. On November 17, Sarandon spoke out in favor of protesters conversing with Jewish Americans at a pro-Palestinian event in New York City. She expressed concerns about the rise in antisemitic incidents and the protesters' apparent lack of security.

"There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,". Said Susan

Who is Susan Sarandon?

Susan Sarandon is well Known for her parts in popular movies like Thelma & Louise and her Oscar-winning performance in Dead Man Walking. The ace celebrity and top star has been connected to UTA since 2014. She has been with her representative agency for a long time, but the agency has decided to break things off.Susan also appeared for a DC Spin off Blue Beetle this year. The movie came out to be a box office debacle. The actress still has a few films in her catalog, some of which have already completed post-production.

Susan Sarandon's anti Jewish remarks sparks concerns

Regarding Susan's remark, the Israeli Mission to the UN's previous head of speechwriting issued a statement. “When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault.

Even Asra Nomani, a Muslim American writer and education activist, expressed her dissatisfaction with her words, which drew harsh criticism. "This is a ‘taste’ of life for a Muslim family in America. Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family. Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country," - Asra Nomani said on X.