Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating reports reach White House, here's how the spokesperson reacted

It seems the nation's capital isn't immune to the buzz of celebrity gossip, especially when it involves global pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. Rumours of their budding romance have now reached the White House, with officials being quizzed about the alleged relationship.

Is Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce? Even the White House has no clue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a recent press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn't resist bringing up the topic. She introduced John Kirby, the National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator who was there to speak to the press about continued U.S. efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, and remarked that her team has been asking if he knew who Taylor Swift was. Kirby responded, "I know who Taylor Swift is. Apparently, she's dating a football player."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reporters pressed Kirby for more information. "Does President Biden think it's real?" one journalist asked. Kirby, keeping his tone official role, replied, "In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports," leaving the room in laughter. “I will happily take the question back to our analysts,” he added.

The rumour mill had a field day after the ‘Lover’ singer was spotted attending Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on Kelce. The alleged couple was seen leaving the stadium together after the game. Swift's appearances at the games have apparently caused a surge in Kelce's social media followers and jersey sales according to NFL partner Fanatics. Despite the mounting rumours, neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed their relationship, leaving fans and the media in suspense.

Also Read | David Beckham gives relationship advice to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amid media frenzy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, not everyone is thrilled about the blend of sports and celebrity. Some football fans expressed frustration over constant references to Swift during Chiefs' games. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren took to X her annoyance, “I am a Taylor Swift fan and I'm not a football fan but if I went to a Taylor Swift concert and saw constant football cut-ins I would be annoyed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON