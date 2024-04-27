Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a dinner date in LA; fans notice this key detail

Taylor Swift is basking in the record-breaking success of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. Last week, the singer stepped out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce for an intimate dinner date. Pictures of their casual outing quickly went viral in social media. Many fans also noticed that Taylor and Travis were sitting side by side, with Taylor sitting on the same side of the booth. (Also read: Joe Alwyn ‘intentionally’ wanted to keep Taylor Swift's romance ‘very personal’ because…) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for a few months now. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor and Travis on a date

In the picture, Taylor was seen in a black top with her hair pulled back. Meanwhile, Travis opted for a white collared shirt. The picture was first posted on Deuxmoi's Instagram Stories and the location for the date was identified as West Hollywood’s Madeo Ristorante. Taylor and Travis were seen talking to each other, sitting on the same side of the booth.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, “seeing this as I’m currently listening to so high school,” which was in reference to the song So High School from the album. “I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you,” she sings in one line. Another fan commented, “together on a SOFA SEAT, oh I love to see it!” A comment also read, “They are so cute.”

Meanwhile, Taylor surprised fans two hours before the release of the new album sharing that her new album is meant to be a double album. The album, which released on April 19, now consists of 31 tracks. It has already become the first in Spotify history to surpass 200 and 300 million streams in a single day. It broke the all-time record for most streamed album in a single day by doing so.

