Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour film set to release for streaming in December with 3 additional songs

Back in October, pop sensation Taylor Swift made her big-screen debut with her concert film- The Eras Tour. The Shake It Off hitmaker shattered box office records, raking in over $249 million worldwide with the film helmed by Sam Wrench. It broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing concert film of all time globally. Ever since its theatrical release, fans have been anticipating its availability for streaming. But, the wait is now finally over as Swift has a big announcement for her fans.

(FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. French rapper SCH's July 22, 2023, concert at Marseille's Velodrome stadium, filmed with some 70 cameras, will be programmed as a single screening on November 23, 2023, in 200 cinemas in France, Switzerland and Belgium. The screenings follow in the footsteps of artists OrelSan, Taylor Swift, - M - and Beyonce, who have carried out similar events. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)

Taking to Instagram on Monday, November 27, the 33-year-old singer shared a video clip along with a message for her fans. She explained that The Eras Tour film will be available for audiences to stream online from next month.“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote.

However, her post had a surprise element as she revealed that three additional songs will also be included in the extended version of the film which is set to release on her birthday. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13,” Swift added.

Fans excited as Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour film extended version

Soon after the Blank Space singer shared the news on her social media, fans couldn't hold back on the excitement. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Taylor said ‘Time for in home therapy swifties’.” Another said, “Thank you for always giving us the best gifts on your birthday!! We love you so much.” One more wrote, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME OMG I AM SCREAMING!!!! I’LL BE WATCHING THE ERAS TOUR FILM 24/7 STARTING DECEMBER 13TH 🥹 this honestly feels like it’s my birthday instead??!!??”

