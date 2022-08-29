Taylor Swift announces new album Midnights after winning at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday for her hit song All Too Well: The Short Film (10-minute version). During her acceptance speech, she surprised fans with an announcement of a new album releasing on October 21 and said, “I will tell you more at midnight.” Also read: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV VMAs

Later, on social media Taylor confirmed the title of her upcoming album as Midnights, which will be her official 10th studio album. It will include “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout” her life. She also dropped the cover art of the album with a note talking about her inspiration behind it.

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made caged and pray that we aren't - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we'll meet ourselves," she added to it.

Taylor Swift's tweet.

Taylor’s last releases were Folklore and Evermore, which were released two years ago within a gap of five months. Folklore became the album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. During the live event at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, Taylor said, “I know with every second of this moment that we wouldn’t be able to make this short film if it weren’t for you - the fans. I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it wasn’t for you. You emboldened me to do that. We put our entire hearts into this.” She also praised Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo who were among other women in the category.

