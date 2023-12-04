Taylor Swift becomes first living musician to have 5 albums simultaneously in top 10 on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift became the first living musical artist in history to have as many as five albums simultaneously in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. This happened in the week of December 9.

In August 1963, the chart was combined into a single list between mono and stereo albums. The 33-year-old singer became the first-ever living performer to bag this achievement after that. The top 10 included Taylor’s albums 1989 (Taylor's Version) on top, Midnights in third place; Folklore in fifth place; Lover in sixth place and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in 10th place.

1989 (Taylor's Version) was on the chart’s top for the third overall week after initially debuting on top in the week of November 11. It remained in the position for the November 18 week. For the next two weeks, it featured in the second spot on the chart. It returned to the top spot this week. 13 of Taylor’s albums, in total, have spent as many as 66 weeks in the number one spot.

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) album sales this year broke the record that was set with the release of the original version in 2014. According to Billboard, 1989 (Taylor's Version) also became the biggest debut of any album. This was determined based on unit sales, since Adele's 25 in 2015.

When the re-recorded album dropped, Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

“This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark,” she added. “I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you. Taylor.”

