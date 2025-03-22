Taylor Swift fans go wild as SZA teases possible collaboration: ‘Love to build some things…’

Taylor Swift fans are buzzing with excitement at the prospect of a collaboration with SZA. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the "Kill Bill" singer hinted at the possibility, revealing that she and Swift had spoken at the Grammy Awards. The comment has sparked a flurry of speculation, as fans eagerly anticipate the potential musical partnership between the two stars. SZA hinted at a collaboration with Taylor Swift during The Jennifer Hudson Show, igniting fan speculation. (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES/File Photo, @sza/X)

Swift’s fans in need of a collaboration with a major artist

Following the success of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift is reportedly hard at work on her 12th studio album. The tour, which took the singer to 51 cities across 21 countries, saw her deliver an impressive 149 three-hour performances. Now, fans are buzzing with excitement as rumours suggest that the album could feature a track with SZA. Speaking about the potential collaboration, the artist shared with NME reports, "It’s so interesting to me.”

She continued, “Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift’. I think what I mentioned was that I would love to write with her and love to build some things together,” as reported by The Mirror US. She added, “I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up.”

In her conversation with Hudson on Friday, SZA also praised Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Gracie Abrams for their exceptional storytelling. She admired, “There’s something about that type of storytelling. It’s a deep inner storytelling that reflects their human experience and it reflects that.”

Fans go crazy over possible collaboration

A fan shared, “Someone lock them in a studio omg,” while a second fan said on the same note, “Lock them in the studio until they write a whole album." Another fan added, “A collab between these two would literally break the internet.” A fan called the duo “two of the greatest songwriters of our generation".

SZA is gearing up to join Kendrick Lamar on a joint tour starting April 19 in Minneapolis. Following their collaboration during Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Kill Bill expressed her excitement about hitting the road with the rapper, saying she's eager to learn from him during the tour.

She revealed, “I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes. To watch him perform is to witness something magical.” The singer continued, “One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me.”