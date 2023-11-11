Taylor Swift enjoys Travis Kelce's company in Argentina after cancelling Eras Tour concert. Watch video

The Taylor Swift fans are overjoyed for two reasons. The singer has not just bagged multiple Grammy nods but has finally been joined by American footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce in Buenos Aires. The couple was spotted walking hand in hand at a restaurant. Taylor had kickstarted her Eras Tour in Argentina on Thursday but her fans couldn't spotTravis in the audience. The new video comes as a pleasant surprise for their fans who were expecting Travis to join Taylor in Buenos Aires. Also read: Grammy Awards 2024: Check out full list of nominees

Fans react to Taylor-Travis video

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are both in Argentina right now.

A viral video shows Taylor Swift in a full sleeve top and pleated short skirt, leading Travis by hand at a restaurant. The onlookers can be heard cheering for them in the video.

Reacting to the video on X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, “Her leading him is so incredibly cute omg.” Another commented, “the hand (kiss emojis) who's in love right now?” One more said, “Finally they get to have a good time together after traveling for hours to Argentina.” A tweet also read: “The hands??? Oh it’s definitely official”. “Aww the cheers are so cute,” read another tweet.

Taylor makes a record for Grammy nominations

As the nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, Taylor Swift broke the all-time record for the most nominations for any person in the Song of the Year category. According to Deadline, she is one of the five artists to receive nominations in each of the three major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year (Anti-Hero), and Album of the Year (Midnights). She is now competing for her fourth Grammy in the album category. The Grammys will be held on February 4 in Los Angeles.

On Friday, she also announced that an Eras Tour show was being cancelled due to bad weather and has been postponed to Sunday. "I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote on social media Friday afternoon. Due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!" she added.

Taylor is currently riding high on the success of her movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which opened in theatres with a record-breaking opening weekend of USD 92.8 million. It is the highest grossing concert film ever in North America and still performing well in theatres across the globe.

