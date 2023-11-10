Taylor Swift kicks off Eras Tour in Argentina without Travis Kelce in audience: Report

Taylor Swift kickstarted her highly anticipated Eras Tour concert leg in Argentina on Thursday, November 9 with a bang. However, eagle-eyed Swifties were prompt to spot the absence of a familiar face from the crowd — none other than Taylor's rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Contrary to several reports suggesting Travis flew to Argentina to support the musical icon, his absence during the performance has piqued fans' curiosity.

Taylor Swift soars on Eras tour opening night, but Travis Kelce is MIA

Travis Kelce will be travelling to Argentina to visit Taylor Swift this week, it has been reported (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Prior to the performance, reports circulated that Travis Kelce was planning on heading to Argentina this week in order to see Taylor Swift. An insider revealed to Page Six that Travis will travel to the South American country to attend the Blank Space singer's Eras Tour, but he would return right after due to his NFL commitments. But, now, the recent report by the publication states that the American football player was “Seemingly absent in the crowd”.

Taylor has scheduled two more gigs in Buenos Aires, so Swifties are still hopeful. The events are slated for Friday and Saturday, respectively. Thus, Travis still has the opportunity to attend the concert leg and support the Lover singer.

While it was confirmed that Travis is definitely flying to the next stop of the Era's tour, his specific plans regarding which of the three concert nights he intends to attend remain under wrap. There is speculation that the 34-year-old NFL star might make an appearance at Taylor Swift's upcoming two shows.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift drove the crowd insane with her powerful performance. She nevertheless performed flawlessly in front of more than 70,000 spectators. The start of Swift's international tours coincided with Kelce's bye week, enabling him to take a trip even though the football season was still in progress.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight last month how much Taylor and Travis Kelce like each other and enjoy their time together. The report further stated that the two are also making plans for the future. Later, a source told PEOPLE that Travis Kelce has never dated someone like Taylor before. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before, It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy."

