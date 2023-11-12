Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce, changes lyrics to Karma during Eras concert: ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs…’

Singer Taylor Swift is head over heels in love and has already written a song for new boyfriend Travis Kelce. Well, not really written a song. The singer altered the lyrics of her song Karma to give a shoutout to Travis at her latest Eras Tour concert in Argentina. (Also read: Taylor Swift enjoys Travis Kelce's company in Argentina after cancelling Eras Tour concert. Watch video)

Taylor Swift is 'down bad' for Travis Kelce.

During the final Midnights set of the concert, Taylor sang, ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me’, as opposed to the original, ‘Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me’. She even ended up giggling as she sang it. Travis plays for the The Kansas City Chiefs. Watch the video here:

After ending the concert and taking the bow with her crew, Taylor rushed backstage where Travis scooped her in his arms and gave her a kiss. The crowd broke into loud cheers. Watch that moment here:

A video from the concert also shows Travis Kelce chanting for Taylor Swift with the Argentina crowd while her dad recorded his video.

Fans of the singer believe she is 'down bad' for Kelce. “This is so insane, like THEYRE OFFICIAL,” wrote a fan. “Her wordplay will always be a lyrical tongue and cheek moment that will always have us freaking out,” added another. “He clearly makes her happy. But if this doesn't work out, we'll, album #11 incoming,” joked another.

On Friday, Taylor and Travis were spotted at an Argentinian restaurant as she held his hand and led him inside. The couple has not spoken about each other or confirmed their relationship so far. The latest PDA at the concert, however, seems to have made the relationship official.

While speaking to the media in Frankfurt, Germany, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins, he stayed mum when asked if Swift, 33, would be in attendance.

"When I mention, or everyone knows she's at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down," Kelce replied. "The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I'm just going to keep that to myself."

According to People, after being asked for an update on their budding relationship, the football tight end expressed, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there."

