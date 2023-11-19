Taylor Swift postpones Brazil concert as Swifties grapple with high temperatures leading to death of one

Taylor Swift kicked off her Brazil leg of the Era's tour, as part of her Latin America tour segment. Unfortunately, Taylor had to call off the second day of the concert due to the unbearably hot weather. This decision was made in the wake of a tragic incident where a fan lost their life due to dehydration and cardiac arrest. With her fans' security and wellbeing coming first, Taylor declared, "The show cannot go on." The Lover singer expressed her decision to postpone the event in a sincere statement, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation with a clear and sympathetic explanation.

Heatwave halts Taylor Swift's tour in Brazil

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour won't premiere on streaming anytime soon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which welcomed Taylor with open arms upon her arrival, has been hit by extremely high temperatures. Following her social media posts on the tragic death of the fan, Taylor herself witnessed the situation inside the concert arena and made the decision to postpone the schedule for a while. Taking to her Instagram story she wrote “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio, The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first.”

Taylor Swift's fan dies at the Brazil concert venue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, before the concert, Taylor penned down a long note stating how devastated she was after the loss of one of her fan. She said"It's incredibly difficult for me to put these words down, but with a heavy heart, I must share that we tragically lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I want to convey the profound sorrow I feel, and my deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. This is an unimaginable turn of events, and it's the last thing I anticipated when we chose to bring this tour to Brazil." She wrote in a letter shared on her Instagram Stories early Saturday morning.

Fans who were there at the concert posted details about the difficult circumstances on social media following the terrible death of a Swiftie. Several pictures and clips posted online gave an insight about the challenged faced by fans at the venue. A video that was posted on X, the former Twitter, shows a visibly sweaty Taylor Swift interrupting her performance to ask staff to give out water bottles to fans who were desperately in need of water. Another video posted showed firefighters spraying wateras they queue for t the show. Taylor herself looked on the verge of fainting during her performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan wrote “If it’s true that Taylor wants to postpone the rest of the Brazil shows but t4f aren’t allowing it then I am absolutely disgusted. With everything that happened yesterday, Taylor deserves time to process it and get the support she needs. I’m honestly at a loss for words.”, Others said “The heatwave in Brazil is so intense right now. Taylor Swift almost faint as we can see. A fan passed away from what could be dehydration. No personal water was allowed in the stadium. It is unsure that vendors have enough.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}