Taylor Swift becomes first musician to claim entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Singer Taylor Swift got a record opening on the Billboard Hot 100, occupying the entire top 10 for the first time ever thanks to her new album, Midnights. Taylor has surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top songs for a week last year, Billboard reported on Monday. Also read: Taylor Swift releases new album Midnights, music video for Anti-Hero

Taylor’s album Midnights had become the first album ever with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s, beating the nine from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in 2021. Reacting to the news, Taylor took to Twitter and responded to the Billboard report. She tweeted, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.” The number one spot on the Billboard chart belonged to her song Anti-Hero, whose lyrics, ‘It’s me/hi/I’m the problem/It’s me’ have quickly become a social media trend.

It’s now the fourth time that Taylor has concurrently debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, a feat she already held the record for. Moreover, she has set a number of new records with Midnights. As per the recent report by Billboard, Taylor now boasts the most top 10s among women in the chart’s history, with 40 (surpassing Madonna’s 38). She trails only Drake (59 top 10s), among all musicians.

The new album came out on October 21 with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with seven bonus tracks. It has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years, Billboard reported. It said that Taylor now ties with Barbra Streisand as the female artist with the most number-one albums. Midnights has become her 11th consecutive album to top the Billboard 200, the same as Barbra.

Recently, during the filming of an episode of The Graham Norton Show, as per People, Taylor had confirmed that a Midnights tour was in the works. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen… We will do it and it will be great,” she had said.

