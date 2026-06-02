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Taylor Swift records original track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for 'Toy Story 5'

Taylor Swift records original track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for 'Toy Story 5'

Jun 02, 2026 11:06 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Singer Taylor Swift said she has written and recorded an original song, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You", for "Toy Story 5", and has always dreamed of writing for the characters of the film.

Taylor Swift records original track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for 'Toy Story 5'

Co-written by Jack Antonoff, the track is being touted by Disney as "a return to country" for the crossover superstar, tied in with the franchise's toy cowgirl character, Jessie.

The track, which reunites Swift and Antonoff, who lastly worked on "The Tortured Poets Department", is available as a CD single through her webstore, with additional "acoustic" and "piano" versions available in addition to the studio rendition.

Swift shared a post on her Instagram handle on Monday as she announced the news. "It's a 'Toy Story'. You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar's @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first 'Toy Story' movie," she wrote in the caption.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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