New Delhi, Singer Taylor Swift said she has written and recorded an original song, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You", for "Toy Story 5", and has always dreamed of writing for the characters of the film.

Taylor Swift records original track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for 'Toy Story 5'

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Co-written by Jack Antonoff, the track is being touted by Disney as "a return to country" for the crossover superstar, tied in with the franchise's toy cowgirl character, Jessie.

The track, which reunites Swift and Antonoff, who lastly worked on "The Tortured Poets Department", is available as a CD single through her webstore, with additional "acoustic" and "piano" versions available in addition to the studio rendition.

Swift shared a post on her Instagram handle on Monday as she announced the news. "It's a 'Toy Story'. You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar's @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first 'Toy Story' movie," she wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} "I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch 'Toy Story 5' in theaters June 19th," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right? You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch 'Toy Story 5' in theaters June 19th," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Toy Story 5" is directed by Andrew Stanton and is set to release on June 19. The film will have Tom Hanks return as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, and John Ratzenberger as Hamm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Toy Story 5" is directed by Andrew Stanton and is set to release on June 19. The film will have Tom Hanks return as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, and John Ratzenberger as Hamm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first film released in 1995. It was followed by releases in 1999, 2010, and the latest release in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first film released in 1995. It was followed by releases in 1999, 2010, and the latest release in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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