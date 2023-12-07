Taylor Swift reveals she doesn’t care about public exposure of her relationship with Travis Kelce

In a candid revelation, Taylor Swift has opened up about her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

The 33-year-old music icon, who was recently honoured as Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, shared her thoughts on the public nature of their romance, which has captivated fans worldwide since she was first spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September, supporting Kelce.

Swift’s approach to her relationship with Kelce marks a departure from her usual stance on privacy. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” She expressed.

This reflects a shift in her perspective, embracing the visibility that comes with attending Kelce’s games at Arrowhead Stadium and other venues.

The Grammy-winning singer also touched on the experience of being under constant surveillance by cameras during the games, admitting her lack of awareness regarding her on-screen appearances.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift said, alluding to the family suites where she often joins Kelce’s mother, Donna, or Brittany Mahomes, wife of fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes. She humorously added, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift’s newfound appreciation for football is evident as she remarked, “Football, generally, is ‘awesome, it turns out.’ I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Kelce, who graced the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s December/January issue, reciprocated the affection by sharing insights into their relationship’s early days. He revealed that mutual acquaintances played a role in connecting them, saying, “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.” Kelce praised Swift as “hilarious” and “a genius.”

The couple’s relationship has been a subject of fascination, with Swift attending five Chiefs games in the past three months and Kelce speaking openly about their bond.