‘We would never..’, Taylor Swift opens up on Travis Kelce dating timeline, says Reputation vault tracks will be ‘fire’

Taylor Swift was named Time's Person of the Year on Wednesday. In her interview with the magazine, the 33-year-old singer talked about her Eras Tour journey. In light of her recent achievement, the Cruel Summer hitmaker said “This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been.” She also spoke about her relationship with Travis Kelce and how they are “proud of each other.” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

Taylor Swift talks about dating Travis Kelce

The Chiefs tight end and the Midnights singer started making headlines soon after Swift was spotted at one of his games. At the time it was thought that the duo just started getting close. However, Swift told that magazine that it was not exactly the case.

Recalling the initial phase of their relationship, Swift said that it “all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.” “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

She set the record straight on her and Kelce's dating timeline saying, “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

‘We're just proud of each other’

Swift noted how it doesn't matter to either of them if they are spotted together in public. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” the Cardigan singer said.

She continued, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

On a lighter note, she admitted to not being into football before she met Kelce, whom she is always there “to support.” “Football is awesome, it turns out,” she said, adding, “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Taylor Swift addresses Reputation (Taylor's Version)

The I Know Places singer also spoke about her highly-anticipated upcoming re-recorded album Reputation (Taylor's Version). Swift told the magazine that Reputation From the Vault tracks will be “fire.” Reflecting on the theme of her sixth studio album, she said, “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure.”

She also revealed how it feels almost magical to re-record all her previous albums. “The rerecordings project feels like a mythical quest to her. “I’m collecting horcruxes,” Swift said, adding, “I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”