Taylor Swift's All Too Well: Sophie Turner says she's 'not fine', fans suggest Jake Gyllenhaal to return her red scarf

Taylor Swift's friend Sophie Turner said she's not fine after listening to the 10-minute version of the singer's song All Too Well. The track, widely speculated to be about her brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, was dropped as a part of the re-recorded version of her album Red.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sophie Turner shared a snapshot of the track and wrote, “I'm not fine at all” and tagged Taylor Swift. She also shared a selfie in which she wore a red scarf, presumably sent by Taylor, along with a ring with the word ‘red’ embedded in stone.

Sophie Turner reacts to Taylor Swift's All Too Well.

Taylor not only released a 10-minute version of the song but she also dropped a short film on it. The short film, directed by Taylor Swift herself, features Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as a couple madly in love but the relationship sours soon after. Taylor shows moments of love, the red flags of the relationship, the ex not turning up at her 21st birthday, and the aftermath of the break-up. She also reminds fans that she left behind her red scarf with her ex.

“And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes/I'll get older but your lovers stay my age/From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones/I'm a soldier who's returning half her weight/And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue?/Just between us, did the love affair maim you too?/'Cause in this city's barren cold, I still remember the first fall of snow/And how it glistened as it fell, I remember it all too well,” read a few lines from the song.

The lyrics of All Too Well and the video that was released have left fans fuming. Several Swifties, as Taylor's fandom is referred to, took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment, anger and advise to Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Suing Jake Gyllenhaal for emotional damage on behalf of me and Taylor Swift because how THE F**K am I supposed to emotionally recover from these lyrics???” a fan tweeted. “Jake Gyllenhaal broke Taylor’s heart & also revealed the identity of Spider-Man he must be stopped,” another joked.

“Jake Gyllenhaal, turn off your phone for the weekend baby,” a third Twitter user wrote. Several also took to Jake's latest Instagram post and asked him for answers.

Taylor began re-recording her albums in November 2020 and so far released Fearless (Taylor's Version) earlier this year. The singer is expected to drop Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation in the coming months.