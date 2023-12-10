Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne extend support for Gaza relief at Ramy Youssef's fundraiser event

Taylor Swift, following her New York arrival after enjoying time with beau Travis Kelce, was seen having a girl's night out with bestie Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne. The trio's reportedly paid a visit to Ramy Youssef's comedy club in Brooklyn, which supports organizations aiding Palestine. The pictures of them coming out from the venue has sparked debate online.

DidTaylor Swift and Selena Gomez show up for Gaza?

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez made waves in the headlines when the pop singer publicly disclosed her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco through a social media post. Subsequently, she joined her close friends Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne for an outing in New York City on Friday. The 31 year old singer looked chic in a miniskirt and overcoat with a snake print, paired with a basic black top and thigh-high black leather boots. Numerous pictures emerged online, one of which captured the trio leaving Ramy Youssef's comedy club in Brooklyn. Anya Taylor Joy and Zoë Kravitz are said to have joined the trio.

Online users swiftly investigated Ramy Youssef's Instagram page, where it was stated that 100% of the proceeds from the club's activities would be contributed to ANERA for relief efforts in Gaza. This sparked a debate on whether the girls were expressing support for Palestine.

A user wrote “Selena Gomez went to Ramy Youssef’s comedy show and then went to eat at Lucali’s Pizza in Brooklyn, New York with Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz.”, while others said “Taylor Swift expresses support for Palestine”, “Selena Gomez has done more for Palestine this year than Taylor Swift has ever done.”

More on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship

The 31-year-old singer confirmed her relationship with the 35-year-old producer in response to a fan's question over her relationship with Blanco. She wrote“He is my absolute everything in my heart.” Gomez also shared an adorable picture of the duo confirming the status.