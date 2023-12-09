close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Selena Gomez admits getting this cosmetic procedure whilst defending her new romance on social media

Selena Gomez admits getting this cosmetic procedure whilst defending her new romance on social media

ByJahanvi Sharma
Dec 09, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Selena Gomez who recently created buzz for announcing her romantic relationship, has now created another frenzy post admitting to getting a cosmetic procedure

American singer and actress Selena Gomez, has admitted to getting a cosmetic procedure while on her social media spree to defend her newly announced relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

American singer and actress Selena Gomez, has admitted to getting a cosmetic procedure while on her social media spree to defend her newly announced relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.
American singer and actress Selena Gomez, has admitted to getting a cosmetic procedure while on her social media spree to defend her newly announced relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

A user on Instagram criticised the 31-year-old singer's appearance in an Instagram comment, writing: 'Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain'

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She clapped back at the user, replying: 'Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl.'

The singer has never shared what, if any, cosmetic procedures she has undergone before. Most of her bodily appearance and its changes have been credited by her to lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease she suffers from.

The singer has never shared what, if any, cosmetic procedures she has undergone before. Most of her bodily appearance and its changes have been credited by her to lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease she suffers from.
The singer has never shared what, if any, cosmetic procedures she has undergone before. Most of her bodily appearance and its changes have been credited by her to lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease she suffers from.

While fans were concerned the ‘Single Soon’ actress was making a grave mistake, considering Benny shaded her in 2020, she remained adamant that he is ‘the best thing that’s ever happened' to her.

Additionally, in a comment, she confirmed she had been dating the 35-year-old for the past six months.

She also replied to other comments, including one where she made a petty comment years ago.

A fan wrote: 'If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. @selenagomez.'

The ‘Rare’ singer had written the same thing years ago when her ex Justin debuted his romance with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie.

Selena seemingly didn't get the reference and replied: 'Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends and fans till the day I die.'

Selena confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

The singer/actress cuddled up to Benny in a snap she posted to her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 7.

Selena had her head on his shoulder in the snap - with Benny's face cut off in the image.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out