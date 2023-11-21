Taylor Swift suffers major wardrobe malfunction during Rio concert, fans call her real-life Barbie

There is literally nothing Taylor Swift can not power through.

Fans too to X (Formerly Twitter) as they compared the BBMA legend to a Barbie doll, as she continued to perform on her perched tip-toes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Love Story’ singer suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during her final night of Eras Tour in Rio De Janeiro. In the middle of introducing her upcoming set of Lover, the heels of one of her shoes broke off.

While it may have led to any other musician pausing the concert in order to change their footwear, Taylor continued with her set and thus, once again, stole the hearts of millions of her fans. They took to social media to compare the moment to that of Margot Robbie's from her recent blockbuster- Barbie.

Fans too to X (Formerly Twitter) as they compared the BBMA legend to a Barbie doll, as she continued to perform on her perched tip-toes.

Sharing a video of the American popstar performing with one broken heel, a fan wrote: “Taylor swift is so real life barbie that even her broken heel didn’t effect the position of her foot”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“👠| Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie” agreed another. “Queen for a reason ❤️🔥” responded a third person.

Additionally, Barbie-Taylor's version has been trending on social media as fans share the clip of the singer performing with a broken heel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, post the concert, one concertgoer took to social media to claim they caught Taylor's broken heel. In a snap that has made the rest of the Swifties envious a sparkling broken heel can be seen inside a black and white checkered bag.

The 33-year-old expertly handled the malfunction as she spun around and continued to entertain the crowd, ignoring her broken heel. The ‘Style’ singer looked voguish on stage as she donned a tasselled shining bodysuit and sparkling knee-high Christian Louboutin boots.

Taylor's tour in Brazil has not been without its own set of hurdles as two of her fans died within the last week. The singer, paid an emotional tribute to both during her recent concert.