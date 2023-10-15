Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands in public for the first time during an outing amid dating rumours

Taylor Swift was spotted holding hands with Travis Kelce for the first time since rumours about their romance grabbed headlines over the past few weeks. As per a new report by Page Six, Taylor and Travis grabbed dinner at Nobu in New York on Saturday. Taylor previously attended to watch and cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs match at MetLife Stadium, where Travis played. (Also read: All you need to know about NFL star Travis Kelce who is dating Taylor Swift)

Taylor and Travis seem to make it official

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together as they held hands and stepped out after having dinner.

As per a report by Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted holding hands for the first time on Saturday, as they braved the NYC weather to grab dinner at Nobu. Paparazzi followed as both Taylor and Travis made their way out of the restaurant, just hours before both of them made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live. Taylor opted for a stylish oversized gray trench coat and trademark red lipstick whereas Travis looked handsome in an embroidered cream-coloured jacket paired with brown pants, and white sneakers.

Taylor watches Travis' match with her friends

Taylor and Travis's whirlwind romance has caused media frenzy over the last couple of weeks. Earlier this month, there were reports that Travis was spotted leaving Swift’s NYC apartment merely hours before his football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, were set to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Earlier, Taylor had accepted his invite to watch him play and even attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium with his mom, Donna Kelce. Later, she also attended another game with her celebrity friend-actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

More details

In the past, Travis was in a relationship with model Kayla Nicole from 2014 to 2019. In 2020, there were speculations about him dating actress Kate Upton.

Meanwhile, Taylor broke up with longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating earlier this year. After her breakup, she was linked to The 1975 frontsman Matty Healy before their short-lived romance fizzled out.

Although neither Taylor nor Travis have revealed any details about their relationship, this is the first time both of them were spotted together. Taylor's concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour released last week in theatres.

