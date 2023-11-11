Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce scores points off-field, meets her dad over dinner in Buenos Aires

Pop sensation Taylor Swift introduced her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to her father, Scott Swift, during a steak dinner at the Four Seasons restaurant in Buenos Aires. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went the extra mile, taking a 14-hour flight to the Argentine capital to support Taylor amidst her sold-out Eras Tour. Kelce's whirlwind trip involved flying out of Kansas City at 11 pm Thursday, with a stop in Panama City to refuel before landing in Buenos Aires on Friday afternoon.

The couple, who've been turning heads with their public outings, shared a cosy meal with Taylor's 71-year-old father. Exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail.com captured the trio leaving the upscale Elena restaurant, where they dined privately. As star-struck Swifties snapped pictures and videos, at least six kitchen staff members formed a guard of honour, cheering as the trio made a swift exit through an emergency door.

Taylor, looking stunning in a grey skirt and black scoop neck top, held hands with Kelce, who sported a casual look with a patterned shirt, khaki shorts, and white sneakers. The couple enjoyed Argentina's famed steaks, with top cuts at the restaurant costing upwards of $75.

This meeting marked the first time Taylor introduced her father to Kelce, despite having previously met his parents during Kansas City Chiefs games. The gesture comes after Kelce's grand gesture of flying in to support Taylor during her performance, only to face a cancellation due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Swift, 33, expressed her commitment to fan safety, announcing the rescheduling of the Buenos Aires concert to Sunday, November 12. She took to Instagram Stories, stating, "I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

