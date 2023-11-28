Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert movie crosses $250 million at box office

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie is now the 19th most successful movie for 2023. It has collected $250 million at the worldwide box office, second highest ever for any concert movie, Variety reported. Michael Jackson: This Is It concert movie is still at the top spot with $261 million collection. Taylor might soon break that record as well.

Taylor Swift currently on the South American leg of her Eras Tour.(AP)

Eras Tour movie, which is a recording of Taylor's monumental and super successful Eras Tour concert, collected $178.2 million in US and $71.8 million internationally. It is the 11th highest grossing film of the year in US.

The report further stated that while the film ran Thursday through Sundays as a fresh experiment, the higher than usual ticket prices may have had a role to play. In India, the film released on November 3 and collected ₹8 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.

Taylor is now bringing her movie households across the U.S. and Canada soon. On Instagram, 33-year-old Swift said that in just more than two weeks, the concert film will be accessible for streaming. Fans will be able to get one of the most sought-after tickets of the year from the comfort of their own homes starting on her birthday, December 13.

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her performing Wildest Dreams from 1989 (Taylor's Version) onstage in the film.

She revealed that some of the setlist that was omitted when the movie debuted in theatres around the globe in October will be included in the version that can be rented on demand. Several fan-favorite tracks were left out of the concert movie, which lasted only two hours and forty-five minutes, despite the Eras Tour's real duration of nearly three hours and fifteen minutes. But some of them are being included by Swift for the digital release.

She continued on Instagram, "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on ... you guessed it, December 13."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.