Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie collects $10M in ticket presales, experts call it as big as a ‘Marvel movie’

Taylor Swift announced the release of her Eras Tour movie with a new trailer and Swifties are going gaga about it. In a report by Deadline, sources have revealed that the ticket presales of her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour have already crossed $10M ( ₹82 crore) within a day, and the whopping figures are now being compared to that of a Marvel superhero blockbuster. (Also read: ‘I want to marry her’: Deranged alleged stalker enters Taylor Swift's Tribeca building, gets arrested)

What sources said

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

According to a report by Deadline, the concert movie ticket presales have crossed a massive $10 million already. “All AMC needs is Taylor Swift posting about the movie on social media to her fans," said a distribution boss. The highly anticipated concert movie, which was reportedly filmed at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, is eyeing a release in AMC theaters on October 13. When another distribution boss was asked what these ticket presales compare to, they said, "Some Marvel movie." For comparison, the ticket presales were at $13 million for Eternals, whereas Star Wars; The Force Awakens made $20 million on just its first day of presales.

In response to the massive numbers, even the release date for the horror film The Exorcist: Believer has been moved up one week before, to avoid clashes, and will now release on October 6. The founder of Blumhouse, Jason Bloom, who is backing the horror movie sequel, also cheekily tweeted the new release date and wrote, "Look what you made me do." The quote is a direct reference to Taylor's song from the album Reputation.

Taylor took to Twitter on August 31 to release the trailer of the film, and wrote: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon (laughing face emoticon) Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

However, Taylor Swift's concert movie will still clash with other features, which includes Ordinary Angels (Lionsgate), and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple/ Paramount). Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jessie Plemons. The film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is a potential Oscar contender.

