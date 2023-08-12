Killers of the Flower Moon: Release date, trailer, plot & more Info

A new movie by Martin Scorsese is coming, and it's all about a dark part of history involving murder, money, and secrets. The exciting trailer for the film "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by the famous Oscar winner, came out on July 5th. Lily Gladstone Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV Plus)

This movie is based on a very popular book from 2017 called "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," written by David Grann. The book tells a true story involving murders that happened in the past, and it even made it to Time Magazine's list of the best nonfiction books of the year.

When will "Killers of the Flower Moon" be released?

"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be released in theaters on October 20, 2023, and it will later be available on Apple TV+, although the exact date for that is not mentioned. This movie, made by Paramount Pictures and Apple TV, will have its very first showing at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. After that, it will have a limited showing in theaters starting on October 6, followed by a wider release later in the same month.

Killers of the Flower Moon: What is it about?

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the best-selling book by David Grann. Here is the official plot synopsis from Apple:

"Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror."

Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth, known for their work on movies like "Dune" and "Forrest Gump," are credited as the co-writers of the movie's script.

The full title of Grann's book is “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

Is there a trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon?

An official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon was released on July 5, 2023. Check it out below:

Ernest Burkhart's Dialogue:

“There are many, so many hungry wolves – can you find the wolves in this picture?”Ernest Burkhart reads from a children's book, while scenes from the movie flash by. The film tells a real story about greed, murder, and racism against Native Americans, which has a long history in the United States.