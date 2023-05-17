Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner reacts to re-release of Speak Now, prays for John Mayer

Taylor Lautner is ready to receive the fresh wave of attention that will ensue after the release of Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in a few months. The actor has reacted to the re-release announcement and said that he feels 'safe,' and is rather worried for someone else in this situation. (Also read: Taylor Swift gives free tickets to fan after defending her from security guards)

Taylor Lautner dated the Lavender Haze singer back in 2009, and was the subject of one of the songs from the album Speak Now, titled Back to December. The actor got married to his longtime girlfriend, Tay Dome in November, 2022. Earlier this month at her Nashville concert during her ongoing tour, Taylor announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would become her third re-recorded album.

Now, in a recent conversation with TODAY.com, Taylor was present with his wife Tay to promote their podcast The Squeeze. Here, he was squeezed about the re-release of Taylor Swift's Speak Now album, which is set to come out July 7. "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," Lautner said, before ending with, "Praying for John."

Taylor was seemingly referring to actor John Mayer, who reportedly inspired the nearly seven-minute number from the Speak Now album called Dear John. Taylor and John dated briefly between 2009 and 2010, when she was 19 and he was 32. The lyrics of the song goes: "Dear John, I see it all now it was wrong / Don't you think nineteen is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so? / I should've known."

Till the release of the album, fans have to wait and see if the song has any new versions. For her last re-recorded album Red, Taylor had released a 10-minute version of the song All Too Well, with additional lyrics, which grabbed media headlines all over again for her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor took to Twitter to pen a note about the re-release of Speak Now. She wrote, “My version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk,” she wrote on Twitter. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

