Today's the day. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially getting married and after a star-studded rehearsal dinner last night, all eyes are on Madison Square Garden for the big ceremony. But before the vows are said, one question is still on everyone's mind: who gets to stand beside them as maid of honor and best man?

Who is Taylor's maid of honor

Who is going to be Taylor Swift's maid of honor and Travis Kelce's best man as wedding celebrations continue. (AFP)

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Even as the wedding day arrives, Swift and Kelce still haven't officially confirmed who is playing maid of honor or best man. As per AOL cited by Marca, Swift has always kept a small, tight group of close friends, going all the way back to her childhood, her early years in Nashville and her rise to pop stardom. While nobody has confirmed anything, the names being talked about are mostly her long-time friends and collaborators who have stayed close to her away from the cameras.

Most guesses about her bridesmaids are a mix of childhood friends, people from the music industry, and long-time collaborators who've been part of her big life moments. Since Swift keeps things intimate, people expect a small bridal party on her big day.

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{{^usCountry}} According to The Sun, when it comes to the maid of honor role, Abigail Anderson Berard is widely seen as the leading candidate. Swift's childhood best friend, who was famously mentioned in her hit song "Fifteen," has long been one of the singer's closest friends. Swift previously served as Abigail's maid of honor at her wedding, and reports suggest Abigail could now return the favor at Swift's own ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Sun, when it comes to the maid of honor role, Abigail Anderson Berard is widely seen as the leading candidate. Swift's childhood best friend, who was famously mentioned in her hit song "Fifteen," has long been one of the singer's closest friends. Swift previously served as Abigail's maid of honor at her wedding, and reports suggest Abigail could now return the favor at Swift's own ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'already married' ahead of Madison Square Garden grand celebrations in New York

Who is the best man?

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On Travis Kelce's side, the guessing game feels a bit more settled. As per USA Today, since Kelce has such a well-known bond with his brother Jason Kelce, a former NFL player known for his strong personality and leadership, Jason is often named as the most likely best man.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by Kelce or his family.

As per Marca, Kelce's expected groomsmen list is thought to include his NFL teammates, close friends from his Kansas City Chiefs days, and family members, since his bond with his team is so strong.

Also Read: What time will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchange vows? Timeline of their grand MSG wedding

Who attended the rehearsal dinner?

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As per Page Six, guests included Taylor's close friends Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jack Antonoff and his sister, and Ashley Avignone. The dinner was held at the Infosys Theater inside MSG from 6om to 10:30pm Thursday.

Other guests spotted were Erin Andrews and her husband Jarret Stoll, Taylor's publicist Tree Paine, her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson, Travis's manager Amanda Santa, his friend Reggie “Regrunt” King and wife Sarah, Charissa Thompson and more.