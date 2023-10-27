Taylor Swift's re-recorded 1989 out now with five new tracks From the Vault, fans say ‘pop bible is finally here’

It's Taylor Swift and she's never going out of Style. Not even an album that she recorded nine years ago. (Also read: Ahead of 1989 (Taylor's Version) release fans try to decode her cryptic Instagram stories)

Taylor Swift has launched Taylor's Version of one of her most popular albums, 1989.

On Friday, Taylor launched the re-recorded version of one of her biggest albums. 1989 Taylor's Version as it is called, comes with re-recordings of all-time bangers like Welcome to New York, Style, Blank Space, Out of the Woods, Shake It Off, Bad Blood, and Wildest Dreams. Five unreleased songs From The Vault also make it to the fresh album. These include “Slut!", Say Don't Go, Now That We Don't Talk, Suburban Legends and Is It Over Now. The unreleased songs, as many might notice, have a particularly Midnights-y feeling to them.

You can listen to them here.

Sharing the album, Taylor shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote in a handwritten note, “I was born in 1989 and reinvented for the first time in 2014 and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album that I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

“This moment is a reflection of the woods we have wandered through and all this love between us is still glowing in the darkest dark. I present to you, with deepest gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you,” she wrote.

Fans of the singer were excited after the re-release. “POP BIBLE IS FINALLY HERE,” exclaimed one. “The fact that so many people across the world right now are listening to the exact same thing at the exact same time has me in a puddle of tears,” tweeted another. A fan also noticed new nuances in the songs. “The ‘oh no’ in Blank Space just sent me to a new level. and the delivery of ‘darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream?’ Taylor felt that in her bones,” wrote another.

The Taylor’s Version albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog, represent Swift’s effort to control her own songs and how they’re used.

