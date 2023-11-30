That Taylor Swift Spotify pic has more than 20 Easter Eggs and a Twitter thread has spotted them all

Music streaming app Spotify declared Taylor Swift as the Global Top Artist of 2023. They did so with the help of a stunning artwork that paid tribute to all the magical, whimsical things that find mentions in Taylor's hit songs. There is the red scarf, friendship bracelets, cowboy boots, beautiful bridges and so much more. (Also read: The Eras Tour review: Taylor Swift's concert film traces her musical evolution and growth as a gifted songwriter)

Spotify's gorgeous Taylor Swift artwork is a hit with the Swifties.

For Swifties who were wondering what all is included in the picture, we have help. A keen-eyed fan has spotted as many as 23 Easter Eggs in the picture and the accompanying video. There are references to her songs Cornelia Street, Cruel Summer, Getaway Car, All Too Well, You're On Your Own Kid and more.

A Swiftie with Twitter (X) account @IMN0TALLT00WELL, decoded all the clues. They began by mentioning the Koi fish swimming in the sky, a reference to the Lavender Haze music video. The castle in right corner is also from the Bejewlled music video, Both the songs are from Taylor's latest album, Midnights.

The scarlet Midnights Mayhem phone also finds a mention in the hands of a woman dressed in the Lavender Haze purple coat. Taylor's weed-covered piano from Cardigan is also spotted. The singer's cat Olivia is also seen wearing her controversial red scarf from All Too Well. A Reputation era snake is also spotted leaving a tunnel, a sign post for Cornelia St. is also seen. There is also a dog that's been dyed ‘key lime green’, a reference to her song The Last Great American Dynasty from Folklore.

Check out all the references through this thread:

Taylor Swift celebrated becoming Spotify's most heard artiste by releasing a song ‘From The Vault’. She wrote in a social media post, “Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”

Meanwhile, Taylor's Eras Tour movie has crossed $250 million at the worldwide box office. She recently finished the Brazil leg of her tour.

