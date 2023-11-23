The Eras Tour: Police to investigate company that organised Taylor Swift's shows in Rio, days after fan's death

Days after a fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died after attending singer Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour during an extreme heat wave, Rio de Janeiro Police has begun an investigation. As per NBC News, the police will investigate the Brazilian company Time4Fun that organized Taylor's shows in the city. (Also Read | Taylor Swift's emotional phone call to Travis Kelce after Eras Tour in Brazil)

Rio de Janeiro Police launch investigation

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was held in Rio amid a heat wave.

The report cited a Civil Police Department of Rio de Janeiro spokesperson as saying that its consumer delegations department launched an inquiry. It will investigate the “the crime of endangering the life and health” of concertgoers. “Event organizers will be called to testify, and other steps are underway to investigate the facts,” NBC News reported quoting the statement.

As per the report, the investigation isn't related to Ana Clara's death. The Friday night concert was held as a heat wave swept through the city. Fans had complained of heat in the stadium and limited access to water.

About Taylor's The Eras Tour in Rio

On the first night of Taylor's The Eras Tour in Rio, the 23-year-old fell ill and later died in the hospital. The tragedy led the federal government to order event organizer Time4Fun to ensure water access at all of Taylor's concerts in Brazil and issue a directive allowing water bottles to be brought into all concerts from now on.

What Time4Fun said

Time4Fun on Saturday said it would enhance its action plan for the event, particularly focusing on providing free water at queues and all stadium entrances and exits, allowing entry with sealed water cups, flexible plastic bottles, and sealed processed foods.

Taylor shows after fan's death

Taylor had postponed her Saturday night show because of the high temperature. Saturday’s postponement, which Taylor announced just two hours before she was to go on stage, angered many fans who had already made the journey to the stadium, some from different states and countries.

Taylor's performance in Rio on Monday replaced Saturday's postponed show. The singer is scheduled to perform in Sao Paulo from November 24-26.

with Reuters input

