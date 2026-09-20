The Vvaan: Vocalist claims makers used his song Aigiri Nandini in trailer without permission, threatens legal action

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest has landed in controversy. Composer Sargam Vaish has taken to his Instagram account on Sunday to accuse the makers of using his song in the trailer of the film without his prior permission. He urged the makers to take down the song and warned of possible legal action.

What did Vaish say

The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

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Sargam Vaish took to his Instagram account and shared a reel where he said that he has bad news to share. His song, Aigiri Nandini, that he has been working on for the past three years was used in the trailer of the film without his permission. The song was used from 1.08 - 1.30 seconds in the trailer, and he showed proof in the video by playing that part in the trailer.

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‘No artist’s work should be used without their permission’

{{^usCountry}} In the caption, he wrote, "REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, he wrote, "REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN {{/usCountry}}

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I recently came across the “THE VVAAN – Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion.

This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract.

I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission.

I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details.

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I’m sharing this here because I genuinely need your support. Please share this post and help me reach the right people.

Thank you to everyone who stands with independent artists and respects their work."

About Vvaan

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The trailer introduces Sidharth as a rational city man who returns to his ancestral village for some land-related work. He does not believe the stories surrounding the forest, which the villagers consider sacred and where people are not allowed to enter after sunset.

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The village also faced a conflict between development and tradition. While Sunil Grover’s character talks about the lack of basic facilities, plans to cut down trees near the Vvaan Devi temple meet opposition from the villagers.

The film will release in theatres on September 25.